MAHB goes with the flow, sets ‘fluid’ air traffic target

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has set a fluid target in terms of air traffic expectations and profitability due to global uncertainties, mainly China’s travel ban as well as the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) forecast that air passenger recovery will only happen in 2024.

MAHB’s target revolves around the three main pillars of bringing back international passengers, rejuvenating commercial and retail business, and accelerating off-terminal development.

MAHB managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood (pix) said the group is “planning for the worst but is hoping for the best”.

“The numbers (of traffic) are beginning to surprise many analysts and industry players, we may recover sooner. However, there are times that as we think that recovery comes sooner, it staves off a little bit the next month,” he told the media at a virtual briefing after MAHB’s AGM today.

Additionally, Iskandar said how much longer China will remain close is still anybody’s guess. China had been Malaysia’s third main tourist generating country since 2012 and peaked with 2.94 million tourists (0.9% of GDP) in 2018.

“Key thing here is we plan for the worst. We are looking into the aspect of not getting Chinese passengers anytime soon. But we are mitigating it by working with the airlines, other destinations, and our partner airports elsewhere to bring in some of their passengers,” he said.

However, instead of being at the mercy of the circumstances, Iskandar said the group is taking proactive measures to have a buffer if the 2024 projection does not come as expected. IATA expects overall traveller numbers to reach 4 billion in 2024, exceeding pre-Covid-19 levels.

The group has been aggressive in bringing down the core cost through reduction of staff as well as lowering utility costs, maintenance costs and administrative costs. In terms of profitability, Iskandar said the group is on an upward trajectory.

“Right now we’re almost there in terms of breaking through that particular barrier which is profitability. We are coming back into breakeven or making a profit. But of course, there are a lot of things that need to still be done. However, we are geared up in terms of making sure that we work towards a singular objective which is to at the very least to get out of the negative territory,” he affirmed.

Additionally, there is an uptick in terms of travel in line with the international border reopening despite higher air ticket prices underpinned by higher jet fuel prices and weaker ringgit.

“Many people were impacted economically during the pandemic, but now people are more inclined to spend money even if ticket prices are higher than what they used to be. Airlines at this point are looking at an increased number of bookings,” Iskandar said.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, MAHB reported a net loss of RM104.76 million, which narrowed from a net loss of RM221.3 million in the preceding quarter last year. Revenue increased 69.44% to RM570.85 million as compared to RM336.91 million last year on the back of the significant increase in passenger volumes.

“For the past two years, the group has shed over RM73 million and that will not come back. So that in sums is about RM732 million reduction (including other cost reduction measures),” said MAHB chairman Datuk Seri Diraja Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.