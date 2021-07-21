MAHB in MoU to study vertiport feasibility

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has inked a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Skyports and Volocopter to conduct a feasibility study for the deployment of vertiport infrastructure in Malaysia.

Skyports is the world-leading designer and operator of vertiport infrastructure for electric air taxis, while Volocopter is the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM).

In a statement, MAHB Group CEO Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the newly-formed collaboration would explore the deployment of electric air taxi services at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang (LTSAAS) as well as other locations nationwide.

This would put the country among the leaders in the region in terms of willingness to implement UAM, he said.

“Air taxi technology and revolution is the next big thing that we want to see happening in Malaysian aviation.

“With LTSAAS offering a synergistic ecosystem within the aviation and aerospace sectors, it is timely for us to explore this new service as it complements other key developments of the regeneration initiative,” he said.

Under the MoU, the parties would combine their distinct aerospace and aviation expertise to conduct a feasibility study, examining suitable vertiport solutions to enable the safe take-off and landing of passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles.

The study would take into account factors such as demand, customer flow, and how to integrate UAM operations. – Bernama