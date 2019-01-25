MAHB: No counterclaim made in suits against AirAsia, AirAsia X

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has clarified that there is no counterclaim made for the alleged sum in excess of RM400 million or details particularising the same in the civil suits against AirAsia X Bhd and AirAsia Bhd.

“The defendants will be availing itself of the statutory provisions for dispute resolution within the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 (Mavcom Act) to claim for the same,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

MAHB said its wholly owned subsidiary Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (the plaintiff), strongly refuted the allegations made by AirAsia X and AirAsia, and will be filing statements of reply.

“The plaintiff will respond to the defendants’ alleged loss and damage at the appropriate junction when details of the same are made available to the plaintiff and/or company,” it said.

Last month, the low-cost carrier group was sued by the airport operator for refusing to collect the additional RM23 passenger service charge (PSC) per passenger at klia2, with claims amounting to RM9.4 million from AirAsia and RM26.7 million from AirAsia X.

On Wednesday, AirAsia and AirAsia X filed a statement of defence against Malaysia Airports (Sepang), seeking over RM400 million in counterclaims.