MAHB: Passenger movements in February down 82% on-year

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports recorded 1.6 million passenger movements in February this year, an 81.9% decline from the same month of the previous year.

The month saw 1.2 million domestic and 400,000 international passenger movements a year-on-year (yoy) drop of 75.3% and 89.9%, respectively.

On a last trailing twelve-month basis, the group’s total network registered 25.9 million passenger movements, a contraction of 81.5%.

Overall aircraft movements fell 75.5% over February 2020, with international and domestic aircraft movements declining by 80.2% and 72.5% respectively.

On the local front, MAHB reported that airports in Malaysia registered 300,000 passenger movements in February 2021, a contraction of 94.9% over the same period last year.

It elaborated that the month’s passenger performance in Malaysia remained flat due to the interstate travel restriction imposed from Jan 13 that lasted throughout the month of February.

“However, there was some hope of optimism with the arrival of the first batch of vaccines on Feb 21 and the roll-out plan to inoculate 70% to 80% of population in phases until February 2022,” stated the group in its passenger traffic snapshot.

Similarly, it pointed out that Turkey has seen the arrival of vaccines in January 2021. Its Istanbul SGIA saw passenger traffic of 1.3 million passengers in February, a contraction of 51% yoy, as international and domestic passenger movements decreased by 69% and 38.6%, respectively.

For KLIA, it noted that passenger movements declined by 96.4% in February 2021. The international and domestic sector reported a 97.3% and 94.4% decline, respectively.

It stated that the overall aircraft movements at the airport for the month fell 87.5% yoy, with a domestic average load factor at 56.2%, with the highest average load factor registered at 74.5%.

Looking ahead, MAHB said the current limitations on air travel locally and internationally had clearly slowed down air travel recovery.

“Nevertheless, traffic has shown strong revival when travel restrictions were lifted, indicating resiliency of air travel demand,” the group added.