MAHB: Passenger traffic up 5.6% in April

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports, including Istanbul SGIA, recorded a 5.6% growth to 11.7 million passengers in April 2019.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the airport operator said international traffic grew 6.5% to 5.6 million passengers while domestic traffic grew 4.7% to 6.1 million passengers compared with April last year.

“On a last-twelve-month basis, the total MAHB network of airports registered 3.5% growth with 135 million passengers, the highest traffic handled for 12 months by the network of airports,” it said.

Overall aircraft movements rose 2.2% with international and domestic aircraft movements rising 3.9% and 1.1% respectively over April 2018.

MAHB said the 5.6% growth in overall passenger movement is a credible improvement in performance compared with the previous months of 2019.

“The absolute numbers in passenger movements registered by the network of airports in the last four months does show a shift of traffic to a new higher level,” it added.

In Malaysia, airports registered 6.6% growth to 8.8 million passengers in April this year compared with a year ago. The international sector grew 2.5% to 4.4 million passengers while domestic sector grew 11.2% to 4.3 million passengers.

MAHB said international passenger movements for Asean and non-Asean countries grew 4.3% and 0.8% respectively with 2.2 million passenger movements for each sector.

Overall aircraft movements rose 2.7% with international and domestic aircraft movements growing 0.2% and 4.3% respectively year-on-year.

The overall average load factor stood at 76.3% in April 2019, 0.8 percentage points higher than a year ago.

MAHB said the growth in Malaysian airports was strongly driven by the domestic sector, which was previously subdued by airlines’ capacity shift to the international sector.

“This higher domestic growth momentum is expected to sustain in the short to medium term. There was significant increase in passenger movements in the third week of April that coincided with the Easter and summer holidays,” it said.

It noted that all Malaysia’s airports registered growth with 13 airports registering double digit growth. Africa, Central Asia, Middle East, North America, Europe and Southeast Asia recorded between 10% and 80% growth over April 2018.

“Southeast Asia and Middle East showed strong increase in absolute passenger numbers. Thirteen foreign airlines and nine country pairs from Malaysia recorded double digit passenger growth in April 2019 over April 2018,” it added.

At Istanbul SGIA, passengers grew by 2.5% to 2.9 million passengers. International passenger movements rose 24.3% with 1.2 million while domestic sector fell 8.5% with 1.7 million passengers.

International aircraft movements rose 19.5% while domestic aircraft movements fell 10.5% in April.

Passenger movements at Istanbul SGIA was driven by the international sector with a double digit growth registered since January 2019 and more than 20% since March 2019 while the slowing down of domestic passenger movements is due to Pegasus’ route restructuring to expand its international operations.