PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018 fell 12.97% to RM28.1 million from RM32.28 million a year ago due to higher group cost.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, MAHB said cost rose 3.4% year-on-year due to provision of doubtful debts, higher amortisation and depreciation, utilities as well as repair and maintenance cost, which led to a 52.1% plunge in pre-tax profit to RM27.5 million from RM57.4 million a year ago.

For the Malaysian operations, pre-tax profit fell 47.5% to RM62.2 million while Turkey operations suffered a pre-tax loss of RM36.8 million. Qatar operations’ pre-tax profit jumped 134.6% to RM2.1 million.

Share of associate’s profits during the quarter was higher at RM7.3 million from RM1.7 million a year ago due to higher contribution from MFMA Development Sdn Bhd while share of joint ventures’ profits was higher by RM2.3 million due to higher contribution from Segi Astana Sdn Bhd.

Revenue for the quarter rose marginally to RM1.251 billion from RM1.246 billion a year ago driven by Malaysia and Qatar operations, whose revenues grew 3.9% and 24.1% respectively during the quarter.

MAHB declared a final dividend of 9 sen per share in respect of FY18.

However, Turkey operation recorded a 12.3% drop in revenue to RM272.3 million due to the absence of construction revenue in the quarter pursuant to the completion of boarding hall expansion of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

During the quarter, airport operations grew marginally by 0.4% to RM1.17 billion while aeronautical segment rose 11.1% to RM645.3 million. Malaysia operations recorded passenger growth of 2% to 25.5 million passengers.

Non-airport operations grew 1.1% due to higher revenue from Qatar operations.

For the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018 (FY18), MAHB’s net profit more than tripled to RM727.30 million from RM239.76 million a year ago due to unrealised gain on the fair value of investment in GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited amounting to RM258.4 million and higher revenue of RM200.4 million.

Revenue for the year rose 4.31% to RM4.85 billion from RM4.65 billion a year ago.

For FY19, the group aims to achieve earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of RM2.16 billion compared with the RM2.09 billion achieved in FY18.

The FY19 ebitda target will see contributions of RM1.21 billion from Malaysia operations, EUR185.9 million (RM927.5 million) from Turkey operations and QAR24.1 million (RM26 million) from Qatar operations.