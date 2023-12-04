MAHB sets issue price for DRP shares at RM6.06 each

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) announced that the issue price of its new ordinary shares according to the dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) was fixed today at RM6.06 apiece.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, MAHB said the issue price was fixed based on the five-day volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of MAHB shares of RM6.7631 up to and including April 11, 2023, being the last trading day before the price-fixing date.

It said this was considered after adjusting the final dividend for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2022, of 3.91 sen per MAHB share to the five-day VWAP of MAHB shares (ex-dividend VWAP) and a discount 66.40 sen, which is a discount of about 9.88% to the ex-dividend VWAP of RM6.724.

The book’s closing date for the final dividend and the DRP have been fixed on April 28.

“The DRP statement and notice of election, including the dividend reinvestment form, will be provided to all the entitled shareholders of MAHB save for its overseas shareholders who do not have a registered address in Malaysia on May 3, and the election period for the DRP will close on May 17.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the DRP shares will be listed on the Main Market of Bursa Securities on May 26,” MAHB said. – Bernama