PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) fell 1.56% or 11 sen to RM8.20 this morning, after bid to sell its entire 11% stake in GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) faltered.

At 11.19 am, the stock was trading at RM8.26 with 439,200 shares done.

The group told the stock exchange yesterday, that this came about as the purchaser GMR Airports Ltd failed to complete the obligation for the RM295.34 million deal, in accordance to the terms of the sale and purchase agreement within the stipulated dateline of Dec 31, 2018.

With this, MAHB and its wholly owned subsidiary MAHB (Mauritius) Private Ltd will remain as shareholders of GHIAL.

Earlier last year, MAHB announced its intention to sell its 11% stake or 41.58 million shares to GMR Airports, which owns a 63% stake in GHIAL. The Airports Authority of India and the state of Telangana hold 13% equity interest, each.

The deal was supposed to be concluded on Dec 1, 2018, but later MAHB decided to extend the long stop date until Dec 31, 2018.