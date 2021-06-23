MAHB teams up with Turkish firm for Subang airport regeneration

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) latest collaboration with Teknopark Istanbul (TI) is set to bring innovation and technology leadership to Subang Aerotech Park.

The move is part of the airport operator’s plan in fulfilling Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport’s (LTSAAS) aspiration to be an aerospace and business aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific.

In a statement, MAHB head of KLIA Aeropolis, Randhill Singh, said TI has a proven track record based on its success in Turkey.

“Our alliance with TI will help the local aerospace industry become a holistic and integrated nexus for economic growth, technological development and global competitiveness,” he said.

He said the LTSAAS Regeneration Plan will spearhead transformation by building future-proof infrastructure, facilitating innovation and creating an ecosystem to bring forth knowledge workers and higher living standards.

The collaboration with TI will focus on aerospace and new generation technology sectors such as robotics, data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, the airport operator said.

It also allows MAHB to explore potential LTSAAS-TI linkage and maximise the synergies that are mutually beneficial.

MAHB will be working with TI to develop a cooperative framework for industrial and technology park development through the exchange of knowledge on best practice models. Additionally, there will be reciprocal efforts to facilitate the convergence of technologies and advancement of the aerospace and aviation ecosystem.

TI general manager Bilal Topcu said the partnership with MAHB will serve as a bridge for technology exchange and investments between both countries. “We look forward to this close cooperation which presents new opportunities for cross-border partnerships,” he said.

TI has contributed significantly to the development of Turkey’s innovation ecosystem and the creation of a dynamic innovation environment for local and international entrepreneurs. – Bernama