MAHB up 2.12% after extension of operating agreements

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) share price rose 2.12% in the first trading session today after the government extended its operating agreements (OA).

At 12.30pm, MAHB was trading at RM6.75 with 2.53 million shares changing hands.

The Transport Ministry has approved and granted MAHB an extension of the OA for an additional 35 years from the existing 25 years up to Feb 11, 2069, giving the rights to MAHB to continue operating, managing and maintaining the existing 39 airports and short take-off landing airports in Malaysia for 60 years from Feb 12, 2009.

According to its stock exchange filing, the current OA and lease agreements will be superseded and replaced with four new OAs which are the OA for KLIA, OA for Designated Airports in Peninsular Malaysia, OA for Sabah Airports and OA for Sarawak Airports and new lease agreements, respectively.