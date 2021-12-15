Majority of M’sian homes not insured against flood or fire damage

PETALING JAYA: A survey conducted by Zurich Malaysia found that 59% of homeowners are not covered for fire damage of their property.

This is concerning as the Fire and Rescue Department reported receiving 38,865 calls about fires in 2020, an average of one call every 14 minutes. Losses were estimated at RM2.25 billion compared with RM3.61 billion in 2019. Of the total number, 4,599 were fires involving a building and its contents – 1,239 of which were caused by electrical faults, and 342 by gas or kerosene stoves. Other causes were cigarette butts, mosquito coils, candles, and joss sticks.

With Malaysia facing annual, cyclical monsoon seasons, it is surprising that two-thirds (74%) of homeowners have no coverage against flood damage. The National Disaster Management Agency estimates 4.8 million people live in flood-risk areas throughout the country. During the northeast monsoon of 2020-2021, floods displaced 42,947 people, affecting 11,973 families.

With Malaysia being home to almost 5.8 million residential properties, the survey found that overall, alarmingly, only one in two homes is covered by home insurance or takaful for potential damage.

Furthermore, 43% of homeowners are unaware that home content is not necessarily covered under home insurance or takaful. Home content includes furniture such as tables and chairs, appliances, computers, and mobile devices.

One in three (33%) insured homeowners do not have home content protection. And of those who do, 13% purchased separate plans specifically to cover their home content. This figure may be higher as a quarter (25%) of insured homeowners are unsure of what their existing home insurance or takaful covers.

Zurich Malaysia country head Junior Cho (pix) said there needs to be greater effort and communication to inform existing and potential homeowners of the types of insurance or takaful suitable to protect their assets and sustain their way of life.

Conducted in September 2021, 1,201 Malaysians nationwide took part in the Impact of Pandemic on Protection survey. It was an initiative by Zurich Malaysia to better understand local consumers and their needs to be able to design innovative protection plans and create a brighter future together.