Majuperak proposes private placement to raise up to RM21m

PETALING JAYA: Majuperak Holdings Bhd has proposed a private placement exercise to raise funds to support its operating expenditures, repay bank borrowings and fund upcoming projects.

The group is looking to issue up to 56.66 million in new shares, representing not more than 20% of its total number of issued shares. At an indicative price of 37 sen per share, the proposed placement may raise up to RM20.96 million.

Of the proceeds expected to be raised, RM7 million has been earmarked for a facility management project involving the provision of clinical support services for four Health Ministry clinics in Terengganu in addition to the 10 clinics already serviced by the group.

Meanwhile, RM11.46 million will be allocated for administrative and operating expenditures to sustain Majuperak’s operations for the year ahead. Additionally, RM2 million will be used to settle its existing overdraft facility.

Group CEO Nizran Noordin said the group is undertaking this exercise to ensure that it is able to sustain the growth momentum that it has been experiencing.

“The proposed private placement will provide additional working capital to the group on an expeditious basis. We are hopeful that this exercise will provide the necessary financial support for us to operate efficiently while exploring prospects in the facility management segment.”

The proposal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year.