Malakoff, Gas Malaysia to offer O&M services for cogen plants

PETALING JAYA: Malakoff Corp Bhd and Gas Malaysia Bhd, both members of the MMC Group, have formed Malakoff-Gas Malaysia Cogen O&M Sdn Bhd, a joint venture company (JVCo).

The alliance is a partnership between two utility companies, bringing together the expertise and resources of both parties to undertake operations and maintenance (O&M) services for cogeneration plants in Malaysia.

Malakoff is a multinational power, water and environmental services group with core focus in power generation, water desalination, O&M and environmental services.

Gas Malaysia is licensed under the Gas Supply Act 1993 to supply and sell reticulated natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas to industrial, commercial and residential users. Gas Malaysia also develops, operates and maintains the Natural Gas Distribution System (NGDS) within Peninsular Malaysia.

Through this joint venture, Malakoff’s subsidiary Malakoff Technical Solutions Sdn Bhd (MTS) will hold a 51% equity interest and the remaining 49% will be owned by Gas Malaysia’s wholly owned subsidiary Gas Malaysia Ventures 1 Sdn Bhd.

MTS is a full-fledged global O&M service provider for power and water desalination plants and has established its footprint in Malaysia, Asean, the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Malakoff managing director/CEO Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib (pix) is optimistic that this joint venture will accelerate the company’s growth in the cogen business.

“This is an opportunity for Malakoff to further expand our good track record in the O&M business segment. We welcome Gas Malaysia’s participation as our partner, as their vast experience will bring more opportunities and synergies to the JVCo,” he added.

Gas Malaysia group CEO Ahmad Hashimi Abdul Manap believes this partnership will further solidify its presence in the market.