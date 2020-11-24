Malakoff’s net profit for third quarter down 46%

PETALING JAYA: Malakoff Corp Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2020 fell 46.2% to RM50.8 million from RM94.49 million a year ago primarily attributed to lower contributions from coal plants impacted by the decline in applicable coal price, lower daily utilisation payment from Tanjung Bin Power Sdn Bhd, deconsolidation of Malakoff Australia Pty Ltd and the absence of gain on remeasurement of investment.

The group recorded RM1.48 billion in revenue, a decrease of 20.2% from RM1.86 billion reported in the corresponding quarter ended Sept 30, 2019.

For the nine months period, its net profit jumped 14.6% to RM244.94 million from RM213.75 million a year ago, The group recorded RM4.76 billion in revenue, a decrease of 16.2% from RM5.68 billion reported in the corresponding period last year.

On prospects, the group is set to expand its waste management footprint by venturing into waste-to-energy (WTE), biogas and biomass power plants. In line with this, the group will be participating in the bid for a WTE plant in Bukit Payong, Johor with a capacity of 800 tonnes per day as part of the government’s target to set up six WTE plants nationwide by 2025.

The group continues to seek a larger role in the renewable energy sector in line with the government’s target to increase the current RE capacity mix to 20% by 2025.

As uncertainties on the speed of economic recovery heighten, the group said it will continue to focus on enhancing its plant operational efficiency and cost-saving measures during this challenging period.