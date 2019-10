PETALING JAYA: Malakoff Corp Bhd has disposed of its entire 50% stake in the unincorporated joint venture (UJV) of the Macarthur wind farm in Australia (Macarthur WF) held by Malakoff Wind Macarthur Pty Limited (MWM) for A$356.85 million (RM1.02 billion) cash.

The proposed disposal will give rise to an estimated net gain of about RM546 million, based on audited accounts as at Dec 31, 2018.

Malakoff and its indirect wholly owned subsidiary Skyfirst Power Sdn Bhd today entered into a conditional share and unit purchase agreement with the purchaser Megawatt Financing Pty Ltd and AMPCI Macarthur Wind (T) Pty Ltd (AMPCI MW) for the deal.

Megawatt Financing, AMPCI MW and its shareholder AMPCI Macarthur Wind Hold (T) Pty Ltd are special purpose vehicles.

Malakoff intends to use the proceeds mainly to be deposited into disposal proceeds account in accordance with the provision under the trust deed of the sukuk (A$210.5 million) and for the repayment of acquisition loan of Macarthur (A$14 million).

“Macarthur WF has a low risk profile with fixed offtake contract with AGL Hydro Partnership (AGLH) for the entire electricity and environmental products. The revenue payment is guaranteed by AGLH and is not impacted by plant availability, generation volumes or market risks. With this unique contractual structure and fixed revenue for a wind farm project in Australia, the proposed disposal provides an opportunity for Malakoff to unlock the value of its investment in Macarthur WF,“ Malakoff said.

The proposed disposal will increase Malakoff’s reserves for investments in future power and water projects. In addition, the proposed disposal will immediately reduce the company’s borrowings and its gearing ratio.

The Macarthur WF is a 420-megawatt (MW) operational wind farm located about 16km east of the town of Macarthur, in south western Victoria, Australia. Macarthur WF consists of 140 x 3.0MW V112 Vestas wind turbine generators and achieved practical completion in January 2013.