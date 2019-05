PETALING JAYA: Malakoff Corp Bhd’s subsidiary Green Biogas Sdn Bhd has entered into the renewable energy power purchase agreement (Reppa) with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) for Green Biogas’ proposed 2.4MW Sungai Kachur biogas power plant located in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Green Biogas, as the feed-in approval holder, participated in a competitive feed-in tariff e-bidding exercise and submitted its bid for the project on Nov 30, 2018. The government, through Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia (Seda), had on Jan 29, 2019 announced that it had accepted Green Biogas’ bid as one of the successful bidders.

As required by Seda, Green Biogas has entered into the Reppa with TNB for the sale of energy generated from the project to TNB for a period of 21 years.

The Reppa regulates and governs the rights and obligations of TNB and Green Biogas in relation to the project.