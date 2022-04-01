Malaysia accedes to Budapest, Marrakesh Treaties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has officially acceded to the Budapest Treaty and Marrakesh Treaty administered by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and subsequently became a member and complied with the provisions of both agreements.

The Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), in a statement tonight, said Malaysia today deposited the instrument of ratification to the Budapest Treaty on the International Recognition of the Deposit of Microorganisms for the Purposes of Patent Procedure (Budapest Treaty) and also the Marrakesh Treaty To Facilitate Access To Published Works For Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired Or Otherwise Print Disabled (Marrakesh Treaty) at WIPO Headquarters in Geneva.

According to MyIPO, the document was signed by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and was handed over by Malaysia’s permanent representatives to the United Nations in Geneva, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faisal Muhamad, to WIPO director-general Darren Tang.

“Malaysia’s accession in the Budapest Treaty will enable the recognition of storage of microorganisms for the purpose of patent procedures.

“Through this treaty, the patent applicant only needs to keep a sample of microorganisms in one International Depositary Authority (IDA) only. This will avoid repetition of retention procedures in various countries when applicants file applications in various Budapest Treaty member countries,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s accession as a member of the Marrakesh Treaty will contribute to the country’s socio-economic progress by providing exemptions from obtaining permission from copyright owners to make and distribute reading materials in accessible format copy for the visually impaired.

MyIPO said Malaysia’s participation will provide wider access to 51,323 visually impaired people registered with the Social Welfare Department to reading materials in accessible format. - Bernama