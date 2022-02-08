Malaysia Airlines and FAM unveil Harimau Malaya livery

SEPANG: Malaysia Airlines, the official airline partner for the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), on Feb 8 officially unveiled a special livery bearing the Harimau Malaya emblem on the airline’s Airbus 330-300 aircraft, signifying the close collaboration and shared visions between two of the nation’s well-loved brands.

The exterior of the widebody aircraft was transformed to visually represent the two national icons by integrating the red stripes of the Malaysian flag with the majestic Harimau Malaya emblem, which symbolises the collaboration, strength and unity between the brands. The livery design was originally created by Dr. Mohamed Razeef bin Abdul Razak and Dr. Verly Veto Vermol from the College of Creative Arts, Universiti Teknologi Mara in collaboration with FAM.

Held at the airline’s engineering complex, the symbolic occasion is to celebrate the strong relationship between both brands, with the latest extended partnership agreement from 2019 until 2023. The ceremony was attended by group chief executive officer of Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) Captain Izham Ismail, FAM president Datuk Haji Hamidin Bin Haji Mohd. Amin and key representatives from both parties.

“We are delighted to officially unveil this special-edition Harimau Malaya aircraft livery, showcasing two national brands that are known, loved and supported by Malaysians around the world. This is part of our unified commitment to proudly Fly Malaysia across destinations and transcending borders. As flag bearers to our beloved Malaysia, both Malaysia Airlines and FAM have a responsibility to play our part in representing Malaysia at the highest level in terms of safety, discipline and commitment to excellence,“ said Captain Izham.

“Through this partnership, we look forward to supporting and facilitating safe and seamless travel for our national football team as they embark on key tournaments across destinations within and outside of Malaysia Airlines’ network, so that together, we can Fly Malaysia proudly and bring our Malaysian Hospitality spirit wherever we go.”

“We are delighted to soon fly the Under 23 squad via a Malaysia Airlines’ flight to Phnom Penh, Cambodia to compete in the U23 AFF Championship 2022!” he said.

“The official launch of the Harimau Malaya aircraft livery can be likened to an upgrade in this partnership between two national brands,“ said Hamidin.

He said Malaysia Airlines has been very generous in taking the national teams to various international assignments on chartered flights using the livery even before it has been launched.