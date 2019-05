PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) and Japan Airlines (JAL) have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a joint business agreement, to enhance in-flight service quality of both carriers for flights between Malaysia and Japan.

“MAB and JAL will also seek to cooperate in a wider scope, such as exchanging best practices, exploring collaboration in other operational areas such as cargo and developing jointly tourism in both Japanese and Malaysian markets,” said MAB in a press release today.

Currently, both parties have already filed an application with the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and Japan`s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, seeking exemptions/immunity from antitrust laws.

If approved, MAB and JAL will strive to deliver convenient travel options to customers with a comprehensive network throughout Malaysia and Japan.

Previously in 2012, the collaboration between MAB and JAL started by offering codeshare flight operations between Malaysia and Japan, after the former joined the oneworld airline alliance.

According to MAB group CEO Izham Ismail, the two airlines have always had a strong commercial link.

“This partnership will provide better efficiencies and a more comprehensive network for our customers whilst also playing a key role in further strengthening trade ties between Malaysia and Japan, increasing tourism and promoting Kuala Lumpur International Airport as an air hub,” he said.

He also said that the collaboration would be an important milestone for its long term business plans as it looks to explore more strategic opportunities as well as deepen more partnerships.

Meanwhile, JAL president Yuji Akasaka said that the partnership can potentially increase passenger traffic between the two countries and open up commercial opportunities.

“Subject to the relevant approvals, MAB and JAL intend to start the joint business in 2020 to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics,” he added.