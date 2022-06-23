Malaysia Airlines, Japan Airlines expand codeshare route

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines (JAL) have expanded their codeshare operations following Malaysia Airlines’ recent launch of new direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo, Haneda beginning on Aug 14.

This move reaffirmed the joint business partnership entered into by both Oneworld Alliance members in July 2020, to better serve the customers and facilitate trade between Malaysia and Japan.

Starting Aug 14, the codeshare will be expanded to Kuala Lumpur-Haneda route with the introduction of JAL codeshare on the flights operated by Malaysia Airlines. Customers from Malaysia, Asean, Australasia, and South Asia flying with Malaysia Airlines to Haneda will be able to book and connect to a greater scope of Japanese domestic destinations including Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo, Okinawa and connect further to international destinations within North America.

Malaysia Airlines will operate flights between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) and Haneda Airport (HND) via MH36 (JL7097) departing KUL at 2:45pm local time, and MH37 (JL7096) departing HND at 12:25am local time. The twice-weekly service will be operated by A330-300 aircraft, equipped with 290 seats, comprising 27 seats in business class, 16 economy with extra legroom, and 247 seats in economy class.

Malaysia Airlines group CEO Captain Izham Ismail said as a national carrier, this expansion signifies a strong relationship and cooperation between the Oneworld Alliance partners, catalytic to further economy growth, supporting business and trade between the two countries and facilitating the capacity recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

“This new critical step in our joint business partnership with Japan Airlines will allow us to provide seamless connections to our customers, enhanced products and offerings while establishing KUL as a prominent hub in Southeast Asia region for travel into Malaysia and beyond.

“We welcome the timely announcement by Japan’s government to open their borders to international tourists starting June on restricted conditions and looking forward to progressive travel restriction relaxation from time to time,” he said.

Meanwhile, JAL president Yuji Akasaka said as one of the busiest airports in Asia, Haneda is not only conveniently located in the heart of Tokyo but is also a gateway to numerous domestic destinations in Japan and countries around the world.

“As we head towards a recovery in travel demand, we look forward to working closely with Malaysia Airlines to welcome our passengers with our highest standards in hospitality,” he added.