PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines has secured approval from regulators to launch a joint business structure in 2020.

According to a joint press statement, the two carriers have been granted an individual exemption and an antitrust immunity, from the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) and Japan`s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, respectively.

The two parties explained the joint business agreement will allow both airlines to cooperate commercially on flights between Malaysia and Japan.

Furthermore, the cooperation aims to provide its customers additional flight choices, a larger network, better connections and an enhanced frequent flyer program.

Japan Airlines’ president Yuji Akasaka expressed his gratitude to the regulators for the approval of its immunity application with Malaysia Airlines.

“We anticipate launching this joint business relationship in 2020 to provide additional travel benefits for our mutual customers,” he said in the statement.

With regard to the cooperation between the two, Malaysia Airlines CEO Captain Izham Ismail said he is excited for the opportunities provided from the joint business.

“We are confident that with this partnership, we will be able to deliver important benefits to our customers and to grow the business between our countries,” he said.

“We thank MAVCOM for their extensive review and trust in both Malaysia Airlines and Japan Airlines.”