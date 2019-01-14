Malaysia Airlines reinstates Kochi

SEPANG: Malaysia Airlines today announced its return to Kochi (pix) with its inaugural flight on March 31, 2019.

The airline will be flying daily Kochi via MH108, serviced by the B737-800, which will depart Kuala Lumpur at 10.40pm and arrive Kochi at 12.01am the following day. The return flight, MH109 will depart Kochi at 1am and will arrive Kuala Lumpur at 7.50am the same day.

Malaysia Airlines group CEO Izham Ismail said due to increasing demand, it is happy to announce its return on the daily Kuala Lumpur-Kochi route.

“India has always been an important market and therefore, reinstating Kochi makes business sense. We also have recently increased capacity on the Kuala Lumpur-Mumbai route by swapping one of the B737-800 aircraft to the wide body A330-300 as this shows our commitment to the India market,” he said in a statement.