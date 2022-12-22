Malaysia Airlines, Saudi Airlines announce codeshare agreement

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines and Saudi Airlines (SAUDIA) have entered into a codeshare agreement, offering passengers more destinations, travel options, seamless connections and signature hospitality services via flights of the two carriers, beginning Dec 15.

In a joint statement today, the airlines said subject to regulatory approval, Malaysia Airlines’ MH flight code would be added to several SAUDIA’s flights, with departures from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah and Riyadh, as well as flights between the cities to Madinah and Cairo.

Meanwhile, SAUDIA’ SV flight code will be added to Malaysia Airlines’ flights from Kuala Lumpur to several destinations, including Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Penang.

Travellers from the far east and Australia will be able to enjoy easy access via SAUDIA to the most prominent destinations in Saudi Arabia, such as Madinah and Al-Ula.

Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer (CEO) Captain Izham Ismail said the partnership will strengthen Malaysia Airlines’ presence in Saudi Arabia and build upon the strong relationship between the two carriers.

“It will also complement our double daily commercial services via Doha with Qatar Airways, as well as flights to Jeddah and Madinah operated by AMAL by Malaysia Airlines for umrah and Hajj journeys,” he said.

SAUDIA CEO Captain Ibrahim Koshy said the airline is looking forward to enhancing the prospects of bilateral relations in the future.

“SAUDIA flies to more than 100 destinations on four continents around the world, and plans to increase its points of departure, supported by its modern fleet,” he said. - Bernama