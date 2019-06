PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) will jointly explore a wide-ranging strategic partnership to build on their existing codeshare agreement that covers flights between Singapore and Malaysia.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked yesterday, the enhanced ties between the two airlines could include a significant expansion of codeshare flights beyond Singapore-Malaysia routes, as well as enhancements on the frequent flyer programme front.

Other potential co-operation could involve cargo as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul services. However, all these are subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, said SIA and MAB in a joint statement yesterday.

The two parties intend to finalise a formal agreement in the coming months, which will also include SIA subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot, as well as MAB’s sister airline Firefly.