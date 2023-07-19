Malaysia Airlines to get first of its 25 Boeing 737-8 next month

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) announced today that the first of its 25 Boeing 737-8 aircraft will be delivered next month.

The new aircraft embodies modernity and Malaysia’s rich heritage through its livery design and cabin interior, all aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience.

Its livery has undergone a transformation, representing Malaysia Airlines’ vision and aspirations as the national carrier. The iconic wau logo, symbolising Malaysian pride, has been artfully repositioned to reflect the airline’s determination to move forward with optimism and energy. Adorned with an exquisite songket motif in elegant gold hues, the logo pays tribute to Malaysia’s vibrant cultural heritage, underscoring the airline’s unwavering commitment to proudly represent the nation and its progressive spirit.

Similar to its refreshed B737-800 NG aircraft, the 737-8 will carry the airline’s wireless in-flight entertainment system, MHstudio, which provides customers with access to more than 500 on-demand entertainment options, as well as personalised shopping experiences.

The airline will gradually expand its 737-8 fleet to 25 aircraft by 2026. MAG currently owns a fleet of 100 aircraft through subsidiaries Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings and MASkargo.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) CEO of Airlines Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said: “We are thrilled to present our passengers with a truly immersive and memorable journey that showcases our national pride and commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences.

“The introduction of our new 737-8 aircraft in August 2023, sets a new standard in air travel, combining the best of Malaysian culture, advanced technology, and sustainable practices to create an unparalleled flying experience.”

He added that every aspect of the cabin design has been carefully crafted to enhance passenger comfort. The seat upholstery features a debossed songket motif, showcasing the intricate patterns and vibrant colours of traditional Malaysian textiles. This artistic detail not only adds aesthetic appeal but also pays homage to Malaysia’s rich culture, allowing passengers to immerse themselves in the nation’s heritage from the moment they step on board.

“The harmonious combination of the signature blue colour and the songket motif create a visually captivating cabin that reflects our commitment to offering a truly immersive journey.

“Whether passengers are settling into their seats or moving through the aircraft, they will be surrounded by an ambiance that exudes serenity, elegance, and a deep appreciation for Malaysia’s cultural tapestry,” said Ahmad Luqman.