Malaysia Airlines to increase operations between KL and Japan

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines will increase its flight frequency to and from Tokyo, Japan from twice-weekly to thrice-weekly service on its newest Haneda route, and from five times weekly to daily service on the Narita route starting Nov 1, in anticipation of surge in travel demand following the reopening of Japan’s borders to international travellers.

In addition, since October 2022, the airline’s frequency into Osaka has increased from thrice to five times weekly. These routes will be serviced by the airline’s flagship aircraft, the A350 or A330 aircraft.

The A350 aircraft is equipped with four Business Suite seats, 35 Business Class seats, 27 Economy Class seats with extra legroom, and 220 Economy Class seats for a total of 286 seats on the flight. Meanwhile, the A330 aircraft is equipped with 290 seats, comprising 27 seats in Business Class, 16 Economy with extra legroom, and 247 seats in Economy Class.

Malaysia Airlines group CEO Captain Izham Ismail said it is encouraged by the healthy uptick in forward bookings on flights to Haneda after the launch of its twice weekly service in August this year.

“It is timely to increase the frequency now to accommodate the surge in passenger demand for travel to Japan, following the opening of the country’s border to business and leisure travellers. Our operation into Osaka has also gained good traction, with current capacity at 70% of pre-pandemic level.

“We hope our additional service on the Japanese routes namely Haneda, Narita and Osaka will rebuild traffic between the two nations quickly and spur economic growth, whilst helping business and trade.”

He added that the frequency increase will facilitate the airline’s capacity recovery to more than 70% of pre-pandemic levels alongside the recovery of other top performing international destinations including London, Australia, New Zealand and India.

Travellers to Japan will be able to travel on Malaysia Airlines or its joint business partner Japan Airlines, and benefit from the ease of a single ticket, check-in services, boarding, baggage-check operations, frequent flyer benefits, and access to lounges during the travel as well as more options to travel from Kuala Lumpur to Japan at their convenience via key hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Haneda and Narita.