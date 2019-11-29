Malaysia Airlines, Turkish Airlines sign codeshare agreement

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines and Turkish Airlines have entered into a codeshare agreement that enables both carriers to tap into new markets and offer passengers more travel options.

With the partnership, Turkish Airlines will be offering new destinations in Malaysia and Australia as marketing carrier on Malaysia Airlines operated flights, while Malaysia Airlines will be able to reach Turkey’ domestic destinations.

According to a statement, the Turkish carrier will place its marketing code and flight number on Malaysia Airlines’ Brisbane (BNE), Adelaide (ADL), Melbourne (MEL), Perth (PER), Sydney (SYD), Auckland (AKL) and 12 Malaysia’ domestic flights from Kuala Lumpur.

On the other hand, Malaysia Airlines will place its marketing code and flight number on trunk route (Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul) and Ankara (ESB), Antalya (AYT), İzmir (ADB) routes operated by Turkish Airlines.

Malaysia Airlines CEO Captain Izham Ismail commented that the carrier is glad that the codeshare agreement will further bolster the options it provides to its customers.

“This codeshare will also allow for our passengers to travel to the major cities in Turkey, providing them with even more access for their travels,” he said in a press statement.

“In addition, this opens up the opportunity for more tourists to explore Malaysia, as one of the premier holiday destinations in the Asia Pacific region, and we look forward to extending our Malaysian Hospitality further with all who travel with us.”

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines chief investment and technology officer Ahmet Bolat that the carrier is committed to provide its passengers with better connection options and taking the passenger experience to a much more comfortable dimension.