Malaysia Airports: 2.6 million passenger movements in October

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports recorded 2.6 million passengers in October 2020, a 78.1% decrease from 11.74 million reported in the same month of the previous year.

Domestic and international passenger movements registered two million and 600,000 for the month, a decline of 67.4% and 89.7% respectively compared with the same month of the previous year.

The group revealed that on a last-twelve-month basis, the total MAHB network of airports reported a declined of 54.7% with 63.2 million passengers.

Meanwhile, overall aircraft movements reported a year-on-year (y-o-y) decline of 67.9% over October last year with international and domestic aircraft movements contracted by 80.4% and 59.6% respectively.

MAHB said airports in Malaysia saw 700,000 passenger movements in October, which translated to a 92.1% y-o-y decline with domestic and international sectors recording 600,000 and 89,000 passenger movements, corresponding to a 86.2% and 97.9% decline respectively.

On the whole, aircraft movements fell by 77.3% as domestic and international aircraft movements declined by 70.5% and 88.1% respectively over October 2019.

KLIA recorded a decline of 95.8% over October 2019 with 212,000 passenger movements. Domestic and international passenger movements registered a decline of 91.1% and 97.6% respectively.

The last-twelve-month passenger movements for KLIA Main Terminal totalled 11.2 million, a decline of 61.2%. Meanwhile, klia2 recorded 12.6 million passengers, a decline of 61.8% over the same corresponding period last year.

Istanbul SGIA passenger movements declined by 39.8% in October 2020 over the same period last year with 1.9 million passengers. Domestic and international numbers decreased by 23.6% and 62.5% with 1.4 million and 492,000 passenger movements respectively.

In its passenger traffic snapshot the group elaborated that Malaysia’s traffic performance in October was largely affected by the resurgence of Covid-19 which resulted in the reimposition of conditional movement control order (CMCO) to control the contagion.

“Nevertheless, KLIA continues to maintain essential connectivity to the world in this challenging operating environment, with 35 airlines currently operating to 31 destinations in 23 countries,” it said.

MAHB pointed out that Istanbul SGIA passenger movements have shown sustained growth momentum with passenger movements reaching 1.9 million, achieving 61% of October 2019 passenger traffic.

“Furthermore, Salam Air has been added to the list of foreign airlines resuming operations to Istanbul SGIA from Muscat, Oman with 2 flights weekly and registered as the fifth busiest airport in Europe with an average of almost 500 daily flights in October 2020.”