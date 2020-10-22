Malaysia Airports (Sepang) sues AirAsia X, claims sum of RM78.16m

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (plaintiff), a wholly owned unit of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, has filed a writ of summons and a statement of claim at the Kuala Lumpur High Court against AirAsia X Bhd (defendant), according to a Bursa filing.

The claim is for a sum of RM78.16 million, being the outstanding amount for various aeronautical charges, comprising passenger service charges, passenger service security charges, aerobridge charges, aircraft parking charges, check-in counter charges, landing charges and late payment charges.

“As part of the civil suit, the plaintiff is also seeking an order that the plaintiff’s contractual and continual lien over the defendant’s user properties under the conditions of use shall only be discharged upon full settlement by the defendant of the full sum owing to the plaintiff,” MAHB said in its filing.

User properties are defined as any aircraft, parts, accessories, vehicles, equipment and/or any other property belonging to and/or under the defendant’s control or any ground handler appointed by the defendant.

MAHB said it believes it is necessary to pursue the civil suit in order to protect its subsidiary’s interest, but it is not expected to have any material impact on the operational position of the company.