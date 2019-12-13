Malaysia approves 4 investments in manufacturing valued at RM5.4b

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s National Committee on Investment (NCI) has approved another four investment projects in the manufacturing sector valued at RM5.4 billion, located in Sabah, Johor, Selangor and Penang.

One of the approved investment projects is worth RM2 billion by a multinational glass manufacturer to produce float glass and photovoltaic functional glass at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park.

It said the investment is expected to create over 1,000 job opportunities, whereby 80% of the positions will be filled by Malaysians.

International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking (pix), who co-chaired the NCI alongside Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, revealed that for the first nine months of 2019, Malaysia recorded RM149 billion worth of approved investments in the services, manufacturing and primary sectors.

“This was 4.4% higher than the RM142.6 billion approved in the same period last year. These investments involved 4,025 projects and will create an additional of 93,841 job opportunities,” he said in a statement.

“Notably, approved investments for global establishments saw an increase of 185.7% during the period.”

He added that the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) has secured 126 projects proposing to make Malaysia the principal hubs, regional offices or representative offices.

Darell said the efforts by MIDA is expected to create job opportunities for 884 knowledge-based or highly technical skilled workers.

“These projects will also position Malaysia on course for greater integration into the global supply chain,” he added.