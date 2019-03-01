Malaysia Aviation Group announces departure of chairman

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today announced the departure of the group’s chairman Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof after eight years of exemplary service.

Md Nor joined Malaysian Airlines System (MAS) in February 2001 as managing director, following a distinguished career in banking. He left the airline in March 2004 and was appointed chairman in 2011, it said in a statement.

Md Nor combined a valuable understanding of business management, finance and airline operations, which he brought to the Board. The Board of MAG expressed its deepest appreciation and gratitude for his leadership and invaluable contributions to the airline.

He has been heavily involved from the start in providing strong guidance and support to senior management, and gave his full commitment in fulfilling the group’s objectives, it added.

“On behalf of the Board, management and employees across the group, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Tan Sri Md Nor for his enormous contributions to MAS and MAG,” MAG CEO Captain Izham Ismail said.

“Tan Sri Md Nor has been an important advisor to all of us at MAG and an essential part of our transformation. On a personal level, he has been a great mentor and taught me so much of what I know today.

“His dedication and loyalty to the national airline has been exemplary. He will always be a part of the MH family and we wish him much success in his next role,” he added.

MAG will be announcing Md Nor’s replacement in due course.