Malaysia Aviation Group unveils MHFlySafe campaign

SEPANG: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today reinforced its commitment to safety and hygiene with the launch of its MHFlySafe campaign and logo, following a detailed audit by the Bureau Veritas Certification Malaysia on the group’s airlines – including Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings – and AeroDarat Services, the ground-handling expertise within the group.

The certification validates the group’s health and safety standards with globally recognised best practices and recommendations, and marks a timely occasion, especially as the group works with stakeholders and partners across the value chain to facilitate a seamless and safe experience for leisure and business travellers with the gradual reopening of borders.

MAG recently signed an agreement with Bureau Veritas, the world leader in testing, inspection and certification, to deploy the “Safeguard” Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label, designed to support the operational restart of tourism and business activities of their airlines and ground handling services.

“We are delighted to have received certification for the ‘Safeguard’ Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label by Bureau Veritas, signifying that our efforts for safer and seamless travel meet international standards that are thoroughly assessed by an independent and globally recognised body. This is a testament of our commitment to putting safety and security at the core of what we do throughout our varying aviation business portfolios,” said MAG group CEO Captain Izham Ismail.

“Our priority remains in ensuring the highest standards of safety and hygiene protocols to our passengers and employees to ensure that they are protected and enjoy a safe and comfortable at every step of the way.

“As the world is facing up against the fast-spreading Omicron variant we will continuously monitor and adjust our processes and policies according to the latest developments pertaining to health and safety SOP from various authorities of respective countries that underpins our commitment under MHFlySafe campaign.”

MHFlySafe is an overarching campaign of MAG’s FlyConfidently campaign which was first introduced in July 2020 to raise public awareness of the health and safety measures taken by the group.

The effort was recognised by AirlineRatings, a worldwide airline safety and product rating review website, as Malaysia Airlines received a 7-star rating for its Covid-19 health and safety measures.

Up to date, all operating Malaysia Airlines’ pilots and cabin crew are fully vaccinated.

MAG is also a member of Travel Safe Alliance Malaysia, representing the aviation industry and recently joined forces with the Penang State Exco Office for Tourism and Creative Economy to raise confidence in the travel market in Penang.