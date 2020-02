KUALA LUMPUR: More than 100 local and regional tech entrepreneurs and digital ecosystem partners gathered at the recently held Global Growth Acceleration (GGA) Kick-off 2020 to learn how MDEC’s newly minted GGA division can assist to fuel high-potential Malaysian-headquartered tech companies to skyrocket on the global stage.

The new division will spearhead the much-acclaimed GAIN Programme that was launched by MDEC in 2015 to render business-growth interventions to local tech scaleups, spanning the sectors of cloud, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), e-commerce, blockchain, cybersecurity, drone technology, robotics, finance, fintech and such.

MDEC CEO Surina Shukri (pix) said the GAIN Programme has achieved exceptional results in a just a short span, yielding a cumulative export revenue of over RM4 billion.

“We have also witnessed an upward trend of Malaysian tech companies expanding exponentially into the region and these success stories must be amplified without reservations,” she said in a statement today.

On hand to brief representatives from Malaysia’s leading tech companies was MDEC vice president of GGA, Gopi Ganesalingam, who shared the refreshed mandate of the new division and key initiatives for the year.

“Beginning in 2020, the GAIN Programme will be embracing prolific tech startups to leverage on the tried and tested growth-intervention strategies that we have been deploying for tech scaleups. This will allow MDEC to provide clear end-to-end expansion support for Malaysian tech companies at all growth stages,” he said.

Asean is on track to becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030 and the Economic Research Institute for Asean and East Asia (ERIA) projects Asean’s digital economy to expand 6.4 times from US$31 billion in 2015 to US$197 billion by 2025.

“As Asean’s digital economy is increasingly driven by younger tech-savvy entrepreneurs, we welcome companies to leverage on our eight tech ecosystems in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

“With over 200 strategic partners consisting of government and trade agencies, investors, business associations, resellers, end customers and regional media, the GAIN Programme has positioned itself as a credible business growth enabler that has united the digital Asean landscape,” added Gopi. – Bernama