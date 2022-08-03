Malaysia best partner for Taiwan to tap global halal market: Matrade

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is the best partner for Taiwan to grow its potential in the halal industry as the country is one of the main hubs in the Asean region, said Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) export acceleration deputy CEO Sharimahton Mat Saleh.

She explained that halal is one of the six main themes of the Taiwan Expo this year, which signifies Taiwan’s interest in contributing to the growing global halal industry ecosystem that is worth more than US$1 trillion (RM4.45 trillion).

“We have observed a greater awareness of halal-related matters in Taiwan, beyond food and beverages. It encompasses pharmaceutical, cosmetics, healthcare products, fashion and financial services,” she said during the opening ceremony of Taiwan Expo in Malaysia 2022 today.

“Given (Malaysia’s) more than 40 years of experience in the halal industry, I strongly encourage Taiwanese companies to engage with Malaysian enterprises in venturing into the growing global market,” said Sharimahton.

Additionally, she said that this year’s 18th edition of Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas), the world’s largest halal trade fair, will be held from Sept 7 to 10, in a hybrid format.

“This year’s edition (Mihas) has confirmed the participation of 12 companies from Taiwan. Additionally, for the international sourcing programme of Mihas 2022, we have two Taiwanese buyers for each physical and virtual platform,” she disclosed.

Taipei economic and cultural office in Malaysia representative Anne Hung said Malaysia has long been a close partner of Taiwan in terms of trade and investment and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, trade between Taiwan and Malaysia continued to register impressive growth to nearly US$28 billion in 2021, an increase of 26% over 2020.

“Taiwan served as Malaysia’s fifth largest trading partner, and Malaysia was Taiwan’s seventh largest. Taiwan is also Malaysia’s eighth largest source of foreign direct investment, with accumulated investment reaching nearly US$14 billion (RM61.8 billion) to date,” Hung said.

On Taiwan’s investments in Malaysia, she said several renowned high-tech Taiwanese companies have announced plans to make their strategic moves to Malaysia. Taiwan’s largest warehousing infrastructure developer Ally Logistic Property, as well as Taiwan’s innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for hyperscale data centres Wiwynn Cooperation, are both set to invest in Malaysia.

Asked whether growing tensions between Taiwan and China will impact the trade relationship between Taiwan and Malaysia, Hung opines that the relationship between both countries is not affected currently.

“I don’t see anything now that will affect our bilateral relationship,” she told reporters after the ceremony.

Taiwan Expo 2022 is jointly organised by Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, where Taiwan Excellence will showcase 16 award-winning brands encompassing smart living, future education and healthcare solutions.

All are welcome to visit and immerse in Taiwanese culture and offerings with themes ranging from Industry 4.0 & green economy, smart medical, smart agriculture, halal, Taiwan lifestyles, talent, tourism & financial services, including themed pavilions and industry zones.

Taiwan Expo 2022 is being held at Sunway Velocity Mall until Sunday.