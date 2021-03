KUALA LUMPUR: The Green Infrastructure Investment Opportunities Malaysia (Malaysia GIIO) report has identified a sample pipeline of 60 projects in low carbon transport, renewable energy (RE), sustainable water and waste management sectors.

The report, released by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) with the support of Capital Markets Malaysia (CMM), identifies and analyses multiple green infrastructure projects open for potential investment and development.

The report showcased 13 green projects in renewable energy, low carbon transport, water infrastructure and waste management.

“Malaysia GIIO has been prepared to help meet the growing demand for green investment opportunities and to support the transition to a low carbon economy.

“It aims to support Malaysia’s economic and climate goals by stimulating engagement around the financing of climate resilient infrastructure between project owners and developers and development finance institutions and international investors,“ it said.

CMM general manager Zalina Shamsudin said the GIIO report was to showcase how Malaysia has leveraged its depth and breadth in Islamic Finance and pioneered the use of Green Sukuk to fund green projects in Malaysia.

“In addition, the report also highlights developments in Malaysia to cultivate a sustainable economy through renewable energy, green buildings, low carbon transport, and water management initiatives,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, CBI CEO Sean Kidney said accelerating large-scale capital flows towards climate resilient infrastructure, involving governments, development finance institutions, and global investors was vital to meeting the 2030 targets and transition to zero carbon. – Bernama