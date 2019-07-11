Malaysia is world’s best country in 2019 to invest in: CEOWORLD magazine

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia emerged as the world’s best country to invest in or do business for 2019, CEOWORLD magazine revealed.

Poland took silver, followed by the Philippines, Indonesia and Australia with Malaysia continuing to be the most attractive destination for investors and business people among 67 countries evaluated.

According to CEOWORLD, the rankings were based on 11 different factors, including corruption, freedom (personal, trade, and monetary), workforce, investor protection, infrastructure, taxes, quality of life, red tape, and technological readiness. Each category was equally weighted.

The rankings had Singapore in sixth place, followed by India, the Czech Republic, Spain, and Thailand. The United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Japan ranked 16th, 18th, 24th, and 32nd respectively.

Each year, CEOWORLD magazine ranks the world based on a variety of categories ranging from the richest people to the best universities, top companies, and top executives. One of the categories is the “World’s best Countries to Invest In or Do Business”.