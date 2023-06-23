Malaysia mulls developing care economy as revenue generating industry

KUALA LUMPUR: It is high time for Malaysia to look into care economy seriously as another revenue-generating industry, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said in order to create the infrastructure (for care economy) her ministry has started informal discussions with several ministries including Education Ministry and Higher Education Ministry.

“Experts are needed for the care economy industry to really grow.

“The ministry will also have to work things out together with all other institutions providing such services,” she told reporters at the Asia Pacific Care Economy Forum here today.

In her opening remarks earlier, Nancy said standing at 55.6 per cent Malaysia’s female labour participation rate is one of the lowest in ASEAN although women comprise more than 70 per cent of students in universities.

According to Nancy investment in education and the government’s effort in care initiatives have given women greater employment opportunities but have not improved the labour force participation rate very much.

She said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is exploring new ways of addressing care needs which mostly impacts women who inordinately undertake the care responsibilities in their families to remain in the workforce.

“What we want now is for women who are carers to be able to see themselves in employment terms and become care entrepreneurs so that they also can experience personal development,” she said.

Meanwhile, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Malaysia Karima El Korri when speaking to reporters said the care economy can be an opportunity for a country’s economic growth.

“The government’s role is in policy, setting standards and regulating. It is a multidisciplinary area which involves at least seven or eight ministries,” she added. - Bernama