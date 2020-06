PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 crisis has emphasised the importance of having an enhanced social protection system that provides minimum protection to all those in need, according to the World Bank’s Malaysia Economic Monitor’s “Surviving the Storm”.

In Malaysia, it says, social assistance programmes have only a modest impact on poverty reduction and on promoting productive employment. While the coverage of Malaysia’s non-contributory social assistance programs is high, the level of benefits is generally insufficient to achieve a reduction in the poverty gap.

At about 1% of gross domestic product, spending on social assistance is low by international standards. There are few policies that link the beneficiaries of social assistance programmes to efforts to build their human capital or to improve their productive inclusion in the labour market.

“Important social protection measures are needed to help vulnerable Malaysians survive the current economic storm and thrive in a new post-pandemic reality. Protecting livelihoods is important so that those who have lost their jobs and businesses are able to get back on their feet and contribute to Malaysia’s economic recovery,” World Bank Group representative to Malaysia and country manager Firas Raad (pix) said.

Rapid technological transformation has been changing the way people work, leading to some degree of job displacement and a growing prevalence of forms of jobs that do not involve “standard” employment relationships, such as own-account work and gig economy jobs.

Malaysia’s population is aging rapidly, with the proportion of the population aged 65 and above expected to double from 7% to 14% within only 24 years. This puts increasing pressure on the social protection system, particularly on components based on “standard” employment relationships.

The report recommends that in the near term, government efforts focus on supporting relief and recovery efforts by deepening social assistance for lower income households, improving the delivery of social protection programmes, and promoting job recovery.

As recovery continues, further rounds of cash transfers will remain vitally important to mitigate acute financial strains among the most vulnerable groups in Malaysian society; and to support domestic consumption and human capital development during a severe economic downturn. Over the medium and long term, support for lower-income groups can be gradually expanded, the report says.