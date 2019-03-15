Malaysia needs holistic tech talent to cope with current challenges: Pikom

KUALA LUMPUR: Pikom, the National ICT Association of Malaysia has proposed a holistic tech talent strategy to cope with today’s ongoing disruptions and rapid-paced lifestyle and work culture.

The four key pillars of change for talent transformation initiatives are re-skilling/up-skilling talents, organisational process restructuring, agile workspace and evolving people management culture.

It focuses on talent development and enhancement in digital industry adoption as Pikom cautioned that Malaysia’s skilled labour has been on a declining trend since 2010 (one per cent) to 18% in 2017, according to the National Policy on Industry 4.0.

The Asian Digital Transformation Index 2018, a study released by The Economist Intelligence Unit also reported that Malaysia was one of the 10 cities in Asia, facing the most acute digital talent shortages.

“It is imperative that ongoing talent development and engagement programmes are aligned to the current evolution of technology,” said Pikom chairman, Ganesh Kumar Bangah.

“With the Government’s intervention, its engagement with key agencies like MDEC and HRDF, along with the involvement of industry associations and private sector, the future workforce will ultimately increase competitiveness for Malaysia.”

Pikom strongly advocates the government play a leading role in formulating a focused talent strategy, drive it aggressively and proactively implement it together with the industry and academic institutions. — Bernama