Malaysia on the right track in boosting investors’ confidence - OBORCC

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s move to embark on official visits to meet with leaders of foreign nations is proof that Malaysia is wasting no time in taking steps to strengthen foreign investors’ confidence.

One Belt One Road Chamber of Commerce (OBORCC) president Datuk Seri Tan Thian Lai said the move is expected to revitalise the nation’s economy which had been impacted by the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic for over a year.

“We view the prime minister’s move to undertake a series of official visits to partner countries after the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme was launched shows that the government has not hesitated to take steps to restore investors’ confidence and revive the country's economy.

“Aside from the Middle East countries, Muhyiddin is also expected to undertake an official visit to China this month, and we are confident that the visit will bring good news for Malaysians,” he said to Bernama today.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin concluded his seven-day official visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), describing the visit as very successful.

On Feb 28, in a special interview with media organisations to mark his first year as prime minister, Muhyiddin said Malaysia's international relations with foreign partners will continue to be strengthened.

During the interview, he said that aside from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he will also be visiting China, Brunei, Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Tan said he was confident that investments between Malaysia and China would grow even further, not only in commodities, but also in the healthcare sector.

“Malaysia has an advantage in terms of its strategic location geographically. We see that our country should be able to be a hub for China to export the COVID-19 vaccine to Europe and West Asia.

“Besides, Malaysia’s halal certification is recognised by Muslim countries worldwide. As such, demand for the country’s halal products will remain high, thus boosting our country’s export values,” he added. -- BERNAMA