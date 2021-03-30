Malaysia pays Singapore RM320.27 million over HSR termination

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has paid S$102.8 million (RM320.27 million) to Singapore for costs incurred for the development of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, and in relation to the extension of its suspension.

The two countries reached an amicable agreement on the amount following a verification process by the Malaysian government.

This amount represents a full and final settlement in relation to the termination of the bilateral agreement on the HSR project on Dec 31, 2020, Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) and Singapore’s Minister for Transport said in a joint statement here on Monday.

Both countries remain committed to maintaining good relations and fostering close cooperation for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries, the statement said.

The neighbouring countries terminated the long-delayed project, estimated to cost US$17 billion (RM70 billion), with Malaysia agreeing to compensate Singapore for the costs it had already incurred.

The project was scrapped after the two countries failed to agree on the changes proposed by Malaysia to the 350kmrail link, leaders of both countries had said in January.

Companies from China, Japan, South Korea and Europe had expressed interest in winning contracts to build, operate and finance the trains and rail assets, people close to the bidding process previously told Reuters. – Bernama, Reuters