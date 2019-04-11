Malaysia posts 5.5% growth in Feb manufacturing sales

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales rose 5.5% in February 2019 to RM65.8 billion versus RM62.3 billion in the same month a year ago.

The Department of Statistics said the increase was driven by the growth registered in transport equipment and other manufactures products (9.1%); electrical and electronics products (5.7%); and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (4.8%).

Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in February 2019 was 1.09 million persons, an increase of 2% or 21,271 persons as compared with 1.07 million persons in February 2018.

Salaries & wages paid amounted to RM4.03 billion, 7.2% or RM269.8 million higher than the same month of the preceding year.

The sales value per employee grew 3.4% to RM60,487 as compared with the same month in 2018. Meanwhile, the average salaries & wages per employee was RM3,706 in February 2019.