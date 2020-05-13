Malaysia’s 1Q GDP falls to 0.7%

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian economy moderated sharply to 0.7% for the first quarter, compared with 3.6% in 4Q’19, reflecting the impact of measures taken both globally and domestically to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy contracted by 2%.

In a statement, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said after a steady expansion in the first two months of the quarter, economic activity came to a sharp downshift with the implementation of the movement control order on March 18.

During the quarter, headline inflation remained modest at 0.9%, mainly reflecting the lapse in the remaining impact from sales and services tax (SST) implementation and lower price-volatile inflation. Core inflation moderated slightly to 1.3%.

“On the supply side, the services and manufacturing sectors moderated while the other sectors contracted. In terms of expenditure, external demand and investments declined, while private consumption growth moderated,” the central bank noted.

Looking ahead, BNM said the economy is expected to contract in the second quarter, reflecting the longer duration of containment measures both globally and domestically.

“As these containment measures are eased and the domestic MCO is lifted, economic activity is expected to gradually improve in 2H 2020.

“The sizable fiscal, monetary and financial measures and progress in transport-related public infrastructure projects will provide further support to growth in 2H 2020. In line with the projected improvement in global growth, the Malaysian economy is expected to register a positive recovery in 2021,” it added.

Average headline inflation in 2020 is likely to turn negative, due mainly to projections of substantially lower global oil prices.

Underlying inflation is expected to be subdued amid the projections of weaker domestic growth prospects and labour market conditions.