Malaysia’s 5G download speed fastest in Asia-Pacific in H1

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia had the highest 5G download speed in Asia Pacific markets in the first half of 2023, according to Ookla Insights, comparable to the speeds observed in European benchmarks, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said Malaysia’s median 5G download speed stood at 512.10 Megabit per second (Mbps), surpassing South Korea at 503.99 Mbps and Singapore at 387.15 Mbps.

“However, as our 5G adoption rate is relatively still low, I believe when the 5G infrastructure is ready, it means that we are more ready for better digital adoption and hope we can still maintain that speed. We are right on track to ensure that 5G coverage will reach 80% of populated areas by the end of the year,” Teo told a media conference today.

She said the government has made the growth of the digital economy a top priority, steadily increasing its share in the national economy.

“We take immense pride in Malaysia’s digital economy, which has emerged as one of our primary economic pillars, contributing a remarkable 23.2% to our gross domestic product in 2021. Projections indicate that it will rise to 25.5% by 2025,” she added.

The government will focus on strengthening communication infrastructure, enhancing cybersecurity and fostering continuous growth in the digital economy, Teo said.

“The government has recognised the importance of technology in driving economic growth and has taken significant steps to foster a favourable environment for tech investments and entrepreneurs in order to accelerate the digital economy,” she added.

Earlier, Teo launched Boston Consulting Group’s tech build-and-design unit – BCG X – in Malaysia and unveiled the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation-BCG (MDEC-BCG) joint report on the digital ecosystem.

“The Ministry of Communications and Digital is honoured that BCG has chosen Malaysia as the next preferred location to launch BCG X, a testament to the tremendous opportunities our nation offers.

“We look forward to the doors that BCG X will open for collaborative research in the digital technology space alongside MDEC, technology industry partners and universities nationwide,” she commented.