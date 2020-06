PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) tumbled 32% in April 2020, compared to the same month of the previous year due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deterioration of the indices was due to the significant decline in the index of manufacturing (-37.2%), index of mining (-19.6%) and index of electricity (-19.2%),” said Malaysia’s chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement.

In April, the main sub-sectors contributing to the decrease in manufacturing sector were non-metallic mineral products, basic and fabricated metal products (-62.7%), electrical and electronics products (-34.1%) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (-21.4%).

Uzir commented that the sharp decrease of the manufacturing index reported for the month was contributed by a significant decline in the non-essential services industry and the low capacity utilisation of below 50%.

He also noted that the sector was also weighed down by the drop from the export-oriented industries.

Meanwhile, the mining sector saw an output decline of 19.6% yoy in April, driven by the decrease in the crude oil and condensate index (-20.2%) and natural gas index (-19%).

For the month, the electricity sector output decreased 19.2% as compared to the same month of the previous year.

The chief statistician highlighted Malaysia’s IPI is expected to improve in the coming months, as the government allowed more industries to resume operations in May 2020.