Malaysia’s August corporate confidence dips despite continued global improvement

PETALING JAYA: According to the Worldcom Confidence Index (WCI), which uses a sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) tool to track the sentiments and engagement of C-suite executives at over 54,000 leading businesses around the world, confidence among senior Malaysian executives dropped slightly from 18.58 in July to 18.55 in August – a decline of 0.4%.

This is despite global corporate confidence continuing its slow but gradual improvement in August by 0.1% to 18.28 from 18.26, representing the fourth consecutive month of global improvement since April when Covid-19 severely impacted global business confidence.

TQPR (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd principal counsellor and director Niall Dologhan said the change in both global and Malaysian corporate confidence from July to August was quite gentle.

“I think this highlights that as yet there has been no ‘game-changer’ when it comes to Covid-19 and that business confidence remains very fragile.

“Senior Malaysian executives particularly lack confidence in two topics over which they have relatively little direct control, specifically ‘Government and Legislative Change’ and ‘How Political Leaders Communicate’. These are issues which have certainly been prominent in Malaysian conversations over the last couple of weeks,” he said.

While Malaysia’s drop in corporate confidence in August was relatively small, it was still one of the larger falls within the 30 countries whose results are reported individually by the WCI. The only countries with larger falls were Mexico, Portugal, Italy and Poland, all of which faced particular Covid-19 challenges in August.

The key topics of engagement for senior Malaysian business leaders were generally in line with their global counterparts with some minor differences. For example, ‘Cybercrime’ was the 11th most discussed topic among senior executives globally, but only rated 16th in Malaysia. Conversely, during August, Malaysian executives gave a higher priority to ‘Customer Satisfaction’ than global business leaders.

Malaysian executives were confident when it came to the ‘Upskilling and Reskilling’ topic, with their confidence in handling the issue scoring above the global average. However, Malaysian executives had below average confidence on all other topics, scoring particularly badly in their confidence to handle or influence topics related to ‘Sexual Harassment’, ‘Government & Legislative Change’ and the impact on their businesses of ‘Political Leaders Communication’.