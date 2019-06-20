Malaysia’s automotive sales up 41% in May

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s automotive sales rose 41.4% to 60,780 units in May 2019 from the 42,977 units sold in May last year.

On a month-on-month basis, the sales were 22% higher, driven by Hari Raya festive season promotional campaigns, said Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

The units sold last month comprised 55,914 units of passenger vehicles and 4,866 units of commercial vehicles.

From January till May this year, a total of 253,808 units were sold, reflecting a 12.7% growth from 225,134 units sold during the same period last year. A total of 232,362 units of passenger vehicles and 21,446 units of commercial vehicles were sold during the period.

MAA expects the sales volume for June 2019 to be lower than the May 2019 level due to June being a short working month.