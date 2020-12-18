Malaysia’s businesses are ‘apprehensive but sanguine’ heading into 2021

PETALING JAYA: Businesses in Malaysia exhibit considerable concern in terms of prospects and outlook, especially with the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and political uncertainties but they remain hopeful that with a better understanding of the virus, potential discoveries of vaccines, medical therapeutics and effective implementation of the standard operating procedures they will be able to weather the Covid-19 disruption.

Even small and medium enterprises, facing the highest risk of faltering maintain an apprehensive yet sanguine attitude towards managing the effects of the pandemic, according to the results of the Malaysian Business Sentiment Survey 2020/2021.

Business leaders’ apprehensive sentiment arises from the severe disruption of supply chains and business operations, as a consequence of the movement control order (MCO) put in place to control the transmission of Covid-19. Multiple waves of Covid-19 transmissions have meant that MCO lockdowns have continued over time and businesses have responded by taking strong precautionary measures. These include scaling down operations to contain costs and stay afloat.

Nonetheless, business leaders remained sanguine in outlook due to the implementation of cost-cutting measures as well as the availability of various financial support programs which helped to dampen the impact of Covid-19 on businesses. Business leaders were also hopeful that strong adherence to standard operating processes, a more sophisticated and targeted MCO, as well as the rollout of vaccines and better medical therapeutics in the coming months, will help increase consumer and investor confidence.

The main concerns plaguing the local market are global economic uncertainty (possibilities of the economy entering into a recession), the cost of doing business and a weakening ringgit. Political uncertainty was ranked the 4th major concern for businesses in 2020. A majority of business leaders were of the view that the main three factors that are likely to have positive effects on businesses in the next 12 months are rising business capability, improvements in the regional economy and potential of market expansion as more economies open up due to better management of the health pandemic.

Other key findings from the survey:

• There was an 8% increase in negative sentiment, with business leaders expecting a worse year ahead.

• Four main areas that business leaders focused their time and resources on included cost management, seeking new markets, digital technology, and fore-sighting and strategic planning.

• 46% of the respondents estimate that they will have a higher revenue over the coming 12 months which has continued its decrease from 2019 which was at 51%.

• 89% of business leaders are of the view that diversity and providing equal opportunities to be top priorities in their organisations.

• Initiatives involving sustainability and integrated reporting are not viewed to be high focus areas for Malaysian companies at the present moment.

Compared with 2019, the percentage of firms that have fully implemented Industry 4.0 shows a slight decline from 16% to 13% in 2020. Nonetheless, there are small increases across the other two implementation levels, notably an increase in the preliminary adoption stage (starting to take steps to implement), from 31% in 2019 to 38% in 2020. The percentage of firms that are either not ready or do not know about Industry 4.0 has declined slightly. Even though the survey suggests that the overall adoption of Industry 4.0 is on an upward trajectory, there remains considerable scope for improvement in the adoption of the Industry 4.0.

As in previous years, the development of Industry 4.0 capabilities, development of training programs for industry and enhancing graduates’ employability and industry collaboration remain key areas that universities should focus on to support industry needs. The results continue to show that there exists a serious mismatch in the supply and demand of graduate competencies needed for a future world shaped by Industry 4.0 technologies. Business leaders are of the view that strong collaboration between academia and industry will go a long way to meet industry needs and reduce graduate unemployment in the country.

The Malaysian Business Sentiment Survey is a joint initiative between Monash University Malaysia and CPA Australia. The survey is carried out annually and gathers the thoughts of business leaders on the current and prospects of their respective industries. In this edition, 600 respondents from various industries, locations and business sizes expressed their views and opinions towards their surroundings. These findings are vital as they reflect the current state of the businesses in Malaysia and provides a glimpse of the upcoming year.

“The 2020/2021 edition of the report highlights that the impact of the pandemic has not been even; it has differentially impacted some sectors more than others, with the SMEs feeling the dislocation most sharply due to their limited financial wherewithal to withstand unanticipated shocks,” said Prof Mahendhiran Nair, Professor of Public Policy Engagement and Econometrics, at Monash University Malaysia.