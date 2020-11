PETALING JAYA: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October declined 1.5% to 120.2 from 122 in the same month of the preceding year, according to the Department of Statistics.

It said that decrease in the overall index was attributed by the decline in transport (-10.2%), housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels (-3%) and clothing & footwear (-0.4%) which contributed 41.6% to overall weight.

Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said out of the 552 items covered in CPI, 337 items showed an increase in October 2020 as against October 2019.

He also said the CPI without fuel shows a positive rate of 0.1% in October 2020 as compared to October 2019.

The average price of RON95 in October 2020 decreased to RM1.67 per litre as compared to RM2.08 in October 2019. In addition, the average price of RON97 decreased to RM1.97 per litre as compared to RM2.66 while the average price of diesel declined to RM1.72 per litre from RM2.18 in the corresponding month of the preceding year.

The core index rose 0.8% in October 2020 as compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, CPI for the period of January to October 2020 decreased 1% as compared to the same period last year. The decrease was attributed by transport (-10%), housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuels (-1.5%) and clothing & footwear (-0.8%).