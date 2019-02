KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian economy grew at a faster pace of 4.7% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2018 driven by private sector activity.

This compares with a 4.4% growth in Q3 2018.

For 2018 as a whole, the local economy also expanded 4.7%.

According to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), a rebound in exports of goods and services contributed towards the positive growth of net exports.

Headline inflation declined to 0.3% from 0.5% in Q3, mainly due to transport inflation turning negative.

The zerorisation of the Goods and Services Tax and the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax continued to exert an overall downward impact to headline inflation during the quarter.

BNM governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the Malaysian economy is expected to remain on a steady growth path with private sector demand being the main driver of growth.

She said headline inflation is expected to average moderately higher.